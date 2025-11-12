Helicopter visit thrills Bluebell View veterans and residents

The group of Bluebell View veterans were warmly welcomed by Flight Lieutenant Adrian Vine, along with the helicopter’s pilot and navigator, who offered a close-up look at the aircraft and answered questions about their training and operations.

Among the residents attending were Don Whyte, a former Chieftain Tank Driving Instructor with the Royal Tank Corps; David Doggett, a former Lieutenant in the Royal Marines; Bill Bowen, a former Sergeant in the Royal Signals; and Margaret Lloyd, who previously served as an Officer in the RAF. The veterans were thrilled to inspect the aircraft up close, and some even had the chance to sit in the cockpit and jump seat of the Juno helicopter.

Residents from HC-One’s Bluebell View Care Home at Nesscliffe Training Camp

Also joining the visit were Bluebell View’s beloved “Poppy Ladies”, Joyce, aged 99 and a former theatre nurse, and Mollie, daughter of a lighthouse keeper who helped spot WW2 mines during the war. Together, they presented hand-knitted poppies to the helicopter crew and RAF representatives in honour of Remembrance.

Residents from HC-One’s Bluebell View Care Home at Nesscliffe Training Camp

After the visit, the residents were treated to refreshments in the NAFI at Nesscliffe Training Camp, where stories, smiles, and laughter were shared all around.

“Thrilled by the events is not the word!” said Beverley Sterry, Wellbeing Coordinator at Bluebell View. Fellow Wellbeing Coordinator Janny Walmsley added simply, “Wow!”

This special day perfectly captured the spirit of Remembrance, connection, and gratitude, bringing together generations of service personnel and those who continue to honour them.