'Davina McCall helped me accept who I am and she doesn’t even know it' - Welsh skincare podcast host claims

Scott, who has spoken candidly about his journey to self-acceptance, revealed that watching Davina on screen gave him the strength to embrace who he truly is. “Davina doesn’t know it, but she helped me through one of the hardest times in my life,” Scott shared. “Seeing her be so honest, confident, and open made me feel like I could one day be the same.”

Growing up, Scott struggled with confidence and feeling different but Davina’s warmth and realness made a lasting impact. He said on his show Celebrity Skin Talk Podcast “When I was younger, I didn’t see many people talking about things like identity or confidence,” he explained. “Watching Davina be herself made me realise I didn’t have to hide who I was.”

Scott McGlynn on Celebrity Skin Talk

Fans flooded the comments with support after his post, calling the message “beautiful” and “inspiring.” Many praised Scott for sharing such a personal moment and highlighting the unseen power of celebrity influence.

These days, Scott is best known for his on-screen work and interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment but moments like this show there’s always a deeper story behind the spotlight.