Rave reviews are in for Tanat Theatre’s 100th production — “TOAST!”

Here’s what people are saying:

"A triumph!! Well done Gaynor and Ben Vaughan (who wrote the play) It’s worthy of a “Play for Today” and not to be missed. A Toast of the town no less!" - MC

“Two very different people, a grandmother and grandson spend the weekend together, each at a turning point in their lives. ‘Toast’, an expertly performed two-hander, explores their relationship in a warm and life-affirming way. A very enjoyable evening. Not to be missed.” — JK

“Went to the first night’s performance of Toast — absolute magic! A mixture of laughter and tears. If you long for the West End, don’t bother, it’s here in Llanrhaeadr.” - JM

“Wow! If you can get tickets for next weekend, I’d definitely recommend it. Full of love, laughs, tears, and potty mouths. Go get your tickets!” - CB

“A heartwarming and deeply touching play — a reminder that life must be lived to the fullest without regrets. A few chuckles, a few tears, and so much heart.” - Beth Evans

Jack (Ben Vaughan) and Edna (Gaynor Richfield) discuss life and family secrets over a weekend of laughter and revelations.

About the play

Written by Ben Vaughan and starring Gaynor Richfield as Edna and Ben Vaughan as her grandson Jack, TOAST! is a funny, tender exploration of life, love, and legacy.

The last two shows are likely to sell out, so please buy or reserve tickets in advance!

What you need to know

Venue: Green School Little Theatre, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, Powys

Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15

Doors: 7pm | Show 7.30pm

Cash bar onsite

Tickets: £10 Adults | £5 Children (16 & under)

Book now: Call Izzy Roberts on 07850 185750

Tickets also available to pick up from:

Paper Shop & Greatorex Stores, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant

Siop Eirianfa, Penybontfawr

Upstairs Downstairs, Oswestry

Come see what everyone’s talking about — and share an evening of laughter, warmth, and reflection… one slice of life (and toast) at a time.