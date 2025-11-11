Pleas for reinforcements: Oswestry RBL calls on community to keep the spirit alive

The importance of a thriving local Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is central to maintaining the vital connection that ties the local and armed forces communities together. The Oswestry Branch of the RBL following its revival 4 years ago, started again to be a part of the community and not just once a year at Remembrance time. Through the generous support of the Oswestry Town Council, the Branch has organised resent local community celebration events commemorating the 80th anniversaries of D – Day, Victory In Europe and Victory over Japan.

This positivity is however under threat with the retirement of two members of the Branch Committee, the Chair and Treasurer. The Chair now feels that he is unable to give the role the attention it deserves. Due to his increased fulltime work pressures and his acknowledgment, it is time for somebody new to take the Branch to the next level. Despite getting the Branch to an even keel and fully certified, the Treasurer has now resigned due to health issues.

President and Chairman of Oswestry RBL Branch laying a wreath

The Chair, Treasurer and Secretary roles are essential in the administration of a local Branch for it to remain compliant with the policies and standards required of the national Royal British Legion. These positions are the minimal requirement for a Branch to be considered a fully functioning sovereign branch. If they are not filled soon the Branch will transfer over to County Branch control before the inevitably closer of the Branch.

This is a plea to anybody within the Oswestry community who has some spare time on their hands to tackle the RBL Portal and Chair the Branch and Committee and lead it on the next level; or become the Branch Treasurer or an active Committee/Branch member.

To steal a phrase from Lord Kitchener in WW1 - Your Country Needs You! - well at least your Oswestry Branch does.

If you are interested please contact Neil Lawrenson – Oswestry.chairman@rbl.community or ring 07832 427013