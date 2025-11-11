Ludlow’s Community Poppy Waterfall unveiled in Remembrance

The installation is the result of a town-wide effort involving local schools, Scout and Brownie groups, care-home residents, voluntary organisations and dozens of individual volunteers. Each poppy — knitted, crocheted, hand-stitched, up-cycled or felted — has been crafted with care, symbolising remembrance and reflection from the Ludlow community.

The project began with a public callout from Ludlow Town Council for poppy donations. Throughout October, drop-off points, including The Guildhall, collected poppies, while several community workshops helped residents take part.

In creation stage, with 2000 poppies lovingly made by Ludlow community.

Groups who generously contributed include the 1st Ludlow Rangers, 2nd Ludlow Brownies, Bitterley Primary School, Ludlow Primary School, Ludlow School, Chatterbox Nursery, Churchill House residents and staff, Ludlow Cancer Support Group and Working Together Ludlow, alongside many others.

Town council staff coordinated the collection and led the construction of the waterfall, carefully assembling hundreds of poppies onto a large net to create the dramatic cascading effect now displayed for Remembrance.

Kindly exhibited from Neptune by The Georgian House

“The response from our community has been heart-warming,” said Mayor of Ludlow, Cllr Diane Lyle.

Town Clerk Gina Wilding added her thanks to the schools, care homes, uniformed groups and volunteers for their time and creativity — and to staff members Charlotte Ambrazas, Jill Rose and the DLF Team, whose hard work made the project possible.

Community Poppy Waterfall on display

The Poppy Waterfall is a beautiful visual tribute and a reminder of how remembrance brings communities together across generations.