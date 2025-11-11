Helping firms find senior leaders built for transformation, not tradition

Businesses across the UK are facing a new senior leadership challenge. Economic uncertainty, global supply chain shocks, digital transformation, AI, and the political transition are redefining what ‘good leadership’ looks like.

Where boards once focused on in-house career progression and long sector tenure, companies are now looking for leaders who can navigate disruption, inspire change and pivot entire organisations into new markets.

According to Shropshire recruitment specialists, Jonathan Lee Recruitment, this shift is driving demand for a more intentional, targeted approach to hiring at the board, C-Suite and non-executive director levels. This is alongside an ongoing appreciation for traditional headhunting methods based on strong relationships, networks and deep sector knowledge.

New team gears up for renewed focus on executive level recruitment

“The businesses we support are having to evolve faster than ever before,” explains Matthew Heath, Associate Director and newly appointed head of Jonathan Lee Search & Selection. “Whether it’s a manufacturer diversifying from automotive into defence, an energy company shifting further into renewables, or firms simply trying to survive supply chain challenges and shifting economic climates, leaders today must think and act differently.

Matthew Heath, Associate Director at Jonathan Lee Recruitment Group.

“Internal promotion alone can’t always deliver the step-change that companies currently need,” he added. “The pace of transformation means you sometimes have to look beyond the candidate pool, or even your own sector, to find leaders with the right mindset and transferable skills.”

Traditional recruitment methods remain key to successful hires

At the same time, there’s an increased reluctance for people to change jobs amid economic uncertainty, which is where personal relationships remain key to finding successful, long-term matches.

“Where we previously may have found 10 senior candidates ready to move from an existing role, we’re now seeing perhaps four or five. That’s where personal networks and the human side of executive search become vital. At this level, you’re not scanning CVs, you’re starting trusted conversations with people who may or may not be seeking change,” Matthew said.

While AI-driven tools and analytics play a role in the wider Jonathan Lee Recruitment group’s operations, the executive search team emphasises the continued value of human judgement and personal engagement in leadership hiring.

Matthew said: “AI can help with data and insights, but you can’t automate chemistry. Understanding culture, ambition and fit from both the client and candidate perspective takes experience, and often intuition. The right conversation at the right moment can unlock a candidate who wasn’t even considering a move.”