Headteachers collaborate to shape future learning and address educational challenges in the Midlands

Funded by The Rigby Foundation, the ‘Heads Together’ event took place at Aston University Conference Centre in Birmingham.

More than 30 headteachers attended the event to share best practice and to discuss a range of topics from recruiting and retaining education leaders to embracing AI and new technology.

The event covered:

Education Leadership: Tackling recruitment and retention challenges – Prof. Colin Diamond, University of Birmingham

Skills Gap: Aligning education with employer needs – Helene Dearn OBE, West Midlands Combined Authority

Futures Readiness: Adapting to the AI revolution – Alex Zarifeh, Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

Reflections on the day: - Martin Fitzwilliam, Birmingham City Council

Steve Rigby, Chair of The Rigby Foundation comments: “My family’s charity – The Rigby Foundation – is committed to supporting our local young people to succeed in education and employment. This forum enabled educators from the region to come together to share knowledge and best practice and help shape the future for the next generation.”

Topics discussed included:

School staffing issues: 90% of teachers considered leaving education in 2023/24, citing workload and pupil behaviour as the main issues

An overview of the current jobs available in the region and the skills needed, with communication highlighted as the most important for employers

The importance of ensuring teachers and students are equipped to deal with the challenges and opportunities generated by AI

Feedback received from attendants at the event included: “What an inspiring morning, thank you.” Frances Child, Executive Director – Titan Partnership

“That was mega! Colin was so inspirational. Alex was fascinating and so full of energy and I wish we had had more time with Helene, to talk about what schools can do about the skills gap.” Darren Turner, Executive Principal, Tudor Grange Academy Kingshurst

“Brilliant… what an inspirational and engaging event, thank you.” Martin Fitzwilliam, Interim Director of Schools and Employability, Birmingham City Council.