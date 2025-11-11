Free award-winning Essential HR Skills Training comes to Mid Wales

The half day workshop is designed to empower professionals and managers from all types of organisations with the knowledge and practical skills needed to navigate today’s dynamic workplace environments.

The Essential HR Skills Workshop delivers up-to-date insights and best practices across core HR disciplines, including recruitment and selection, employee relations, performance management, diversity and inclusion, employment law, and effective communication.

Niamh Kelly, HR Dept director said: “We are delighted to bring this workshop to Mid Wales for the first time this year. It is an opportunity for representatives from SME’s and local businesses across the Mid Wales region to refresh their knowledge of employment issues, particularly in light of the new Employment Rights Bill.

HR Dept Mid Wales Managing Director - Niamh Kelly

“Small businesses face diverse challenges – from managing remote teams to ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. This workshop equips participants with the critical tools to build a positive workplace culture, engage employees, and drive organisational success. Investing in HR is essential for attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive market”.

Enrolment is now open. To find out more about the free course, please visit our website or contact us directly on: midwales@hrdept.co.uk