Blues magic at The Edge: The Classic Blues Show brings soul, stories and stunning musicianship to Much Wenlock

With members hailing from both sides of the England–Wales border, this six-piece outfit opened with BB King’s Everyday I Have the Blues, immediately setting the tone for an evening steeped in groove, grit, and feeling. From John Mayall’s Steppin’ Out—a nod to the legendary Blues Breakers Beano album—to Ray Charles’s Lonely Avenue and Freddie King’s I’m Tore Down, the first half flowed with energy and heart. Guitar, trumpet and saxophone solos drew warm applause throughout, while stories between songs gave the music a lived-in warmth that connected band and audience alike.

Roger Keenan, lead singer of The Classic Blues Show, performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday night. Photo Andy Brooks

Highlights came thick and fast: Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign, BB King’s Rock Me Baby, and a fiery Further on Up the Road before the break. After the interval, a mellow trumpet solo led into a haunting rendition of St. James Infirmary Blues, its seventeenth-century roots echoing through the room. Gary Moore’s Walking by Myself and Jimi Hendrix’s Red House saw the band’s powerful trio of guitar, bass, and drums unleash their full force. Charismatic vocalist Roger Keenan commanded the stage throughout, his voice rich and soulful, guiding the crowd through classics like The Thrill Has Gone, Talk to Your Daughter, and All Your Love (I Miss Loving).

The Classic Blues Show, performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday night. Photo Andy Brooks

By the time Crossroads, Sweet Home Chicago, and Peter Green’s Stop Messin’ Around rang out, the Edge audience was fully in the band’s spell. The encore—a rousing call-and-response gospel number John the Revelator followed by Let the Good Times Roll—had people singing along and smiling. With a tight, intuitive rhythm section and virtuoso players at every turn, The Classic Blues Show delivered a performance both powerful and deeply musical. As the audience spilled out into the night, people were buzzing with excitement—proof that the blues is very much alive and well.

The Classic Blues Show, performing at The Edge Arts Centre on Saturday night. Photo Andy Brooks

Superb photos by Andy Brooks.

