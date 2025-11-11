A landmark moment as Acorns top appointment confirmed

Samantha Watson, Store Director at Selfridges Birmingham, was revealed as the charity’s new Chair of Trustees at an exclusive event, celebrating Acorns as the charity of choice for supporters across the region and highlighting its world-class care.

A host of children and families cared for by Acorns were invited to the store for a VIP festive extravaganza – the first ‘Stardust Spectacle’ of the season at Selfridges Birmingham, which saw Santa and fashion fairy Stardust, dancing troupes of Mickey Mouse-inspired baubles and a confetti cannon spectacle mark the occasion and ensure that the announcement was a truly unforgettable moment.

Sam will formally take on the top role in November, following the departure of Mark Hopton, who is stepping down after leading the Board for the past eight years.

Her mission is ambitious; to ensure everyone in the West Midlands and beyond knows about Acorns and its highly specialist care and recognises the charity as an integral part of the region.

Sam explained: “The work we do at Acorns should be in the hearts and minds of everyone across the region. Every family should know that if they ever need children’s hospice care, Acorns is here to provide the specialist support they deserve.

“We are just as much a part of the region as its canals, historic buildings, music legacy, culture, thriving businesses and football clubs. It’s vital that supporters, fundraisers, donors and partners see Acorns as the charity of choice if they want to give back to their own community.”

Sam Watson, Acorns new Chair of Trustees

Despite joining Acorns as a trustee just two years ago, Sam already had a long-standing connection to the charity. From fundraising as a schoolgirl in Walsall to taking part in the Acorns flagship Bubble Rush event, and most recently completing a China Trek alongside families supported by the charity, she has seen firsthand the life-changing impact the organisation has on children and their families.

Sam described her new appointment as an ‘honour’.

“I’m deeply honoured to have the opportunity to Chair the Board of Trustees,” she said. “Around the table is a wealth of knowledge and experience, and to lead that team and work with the Executive Directors at Acorns is incredibly exciting.

“As a relatively new trustee, I bring fresh energy, and being Acorns first female Chair allows me to offer a diverse viewpoint for both the Executive team and the wider organisation in a really positive way.”

Sam hopes the whole organisation will join her and make even more noise about Acorns.

She said: “I want everyone at Acorns to be loud and proud about our world-class care and will use every personal and professional connection I have to make sure Acorns is part of every conversation.

“The care and support we offer children and families is like no other. We should celebrate it, fly that flag with pride, and recognise that what we do is unprecedented.”

Sam also paid tribute to outgoing Chair Mark Hopton, who was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours last year for his services to education, healthcare and charities in the West Midlands.

“Mark has been such a massive supporter and advocate,” Sam said. “I’m incredibly grateful for his guidance and the path he’s helped pave for our charity’s future.”

Mark, who became Chair in 2017, dedicated his MBE to Acorns and the children and families it supports. “It’s a profound privilege to be involved in a charity like Acorns,” he said. “This award bears testament to the children and families we are here to serve, whose courage and strength inspires us every day.”

Looking ahead, Sam is determined to grow that legacy.

“We’ve got a bright future ahead,” she said. “The task now is to take everything we do so well and build on it, ensuring Acorns is sustainable for the long term and here for generations to come.”

Children from Acorns were invited to Selfridges for the announcement - and to enjoy festive fun.

Acorns Board of Trustees is the charity’s governing body, made up of volunteers who bring a wide range of expertise to guide its strategy and safeguard its future.

Trustees oversee the work of the Executive team, ensuring the charity fulfils its purpose and that every decision is made in the best interests of the children and families it supports. The Board also act as ambassadors, championing Acorns in the community and helping to build the partnerships and support needed to continue its work.

Trevor Johnson, Chief Executive of Acorns, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam as our new Chair of Trustees. Sam brings incredible energy, passion and a wealth of commercial expertise that will help us shout even louder about our children’s hospice care. Her commitment to diversity, collaboration and community will be invaluable as we continue to grow and build a sustainable future for the children and families who need us.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Mark, whose leadership since 2017 has been nothing short of outstanding. His decision to remain as Chair during my appointment as Chief Executive, to avoid two major leadership changes at once and ensure continuity for our people and the children and families we support, is a shining testament to his dedication and commitment to Acorns.

“His wisdom, support and unwavering advocacy have helped steer Acorns through some of the most challenging times in our history. We are deeply grateful for his service.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 780 children across the West Midlands, and supported over 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved. Children visit Acorns for rehabilitative respite, symptom management, emergency and end-of-life care.

This care and support is provided from Acorns three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the community.

Acorns needs around £35,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with more than 70% of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the local community.

Help can’t wait. Donate to Acorns today by visiting acorns.org.uk/donate

For more details on the Selfridges Spectacle visit: selfridges.com/GB/en/stores/spectacle-with-stardust-selfridges-birmigham-event