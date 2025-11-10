Young Jack is national champion

The tournament was a gender neutral doubles event. Jack with his partner, 13 year old Naroa Mora won the final 11x6, 11x7 and were awarded gold medals at the 3.0 intermediate level. Jack has been playing two years with Pickleball Central UK and is from a family of picklers!. Jack has medalled in Spain and at a number of UK tournaments.

With 14 being the maximum age for UK National tournaments, Jack is now focusing on competing against adults. He has already medalled in adult tournaments this year including gold in the mixed doubles on November 9, in Gloucester.

Jack, who is sponsored by Spanish racket brand Zcebra and local sports retailer My Sports and More Ltd, is next gen pickleball talent and loves the community spirit and accessibility for all.

Pickleball is a cross between badminton, table tennis and tennis and is the fastest growing sport in the world.