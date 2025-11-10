Wolves Foundation: Goalscoring legends become honorary patrons

Bull and Richards, following on from incredible careers in the gold and black at Molineux, who are both Freemen of the City of Wolverhampton, will now add the patronage of the Foundation to the extensive community support they already deliver across the region.

Plant, legendary Led Zeppelin frontman, has supported the Head 4 Health project delivered by the Foundation over the last 18 months, and the new roles for Richards and Bull were confirmed when, on World Mental Health Day last month, all three visited the allotment in Heath Town cultivated by participants.

It was then officially announced at the Foundation’s third annual gala dinner in front of 330 guests at Molineux on Tuesday night.

Steve Bull and John Richards have joined fellow Wolves Vice-President Robert Plant in becoming an honorary patron of Wolves Foundation.

“All three Wolves’ Vice Presidents have been such great supporters of Wolves Foundation in their different ways, and we are delighted they are now also honorary patrons,” said Will Clowes, Director of Wolves Foundation.

“Robert has supported several of our projects, including those with a focus on mental health such as Head 4 Health, and has been a global ambassador for the club with his performances across the world.

“In recent years Steve and John have actively engaged with many different projects delivered by the Foundation, from Molineux Memories to Wolves Wishes, and events such as the Molineux Sleepout and Molineux Abseil.

John Richards and Steve Bull at Wolves Foundation's Annual Gala Dinner, where it was announced that they are to become honorary patrons of the charity.

“Their passion and enthusiasm both raises awareness of our work and inspired our participants, and all our staff are thrilled about working closely with them moving forward."

The two strikers notched an incredible 500 goals between them during their respective careers, and achieved notable landmarks across lengthy spells at Wolves.

Richards was a key figure in the team which won the 1974 and 1980 League Cups, scoring the Wembley winner in the ’74 final, and reached the final of UEFA Cup in 1972.

John, Steve and Robert shared a chat and a cuppa with Head 4 Health participants John, Jamie and Euston.

Bull was the leading light in Wolves’ revival of the late 1980s, his record tally of 306 goals also added to by a further four notched at international level for the England first team.

“Wolves Foundation deliver so many fantastic projects across Wolverhampton and it is always a privilege for all of us as former players to show our support,” says Richards.

“A football club is always at the very heart of the community it serves, and for Robert, Steve and myself, we really enjoy getting out to meet supporters and championing the great work of the Foundation.”

“I know from experience how important charities are in supporting the local community and working with the Foundation is absolutely brilliant,” added Bull.

“I am delighted to be joining my two fellow Vice-Presidents Robert and John as an honorary patron, and am looking forward to continuing to use the power of our great club in helping people across the city.”

The recent visit to the Wolves Foundation allotment allowed the three honorary patrons to view just one aspect of the Head 4 Health programme, which delivers a range of informal and educational workshops and physical activity to help improve mental health and wellbeing.

Participants John, Euston and Jamie, who make weekly visits with Foundation staff to the Allotment, met Plant, Bull and Richards to share their experiences and chat about just how much Head 4 Health has helped.

“It’s so good to see the guys being able to come down here, get peace of mind and talk to each other which is such a massive thing in life,” says Bull.

Richards said: “Everyone needs an escape and a peaceful place and this is a nice little haven lads to come and grow their produce – they’ve taken to it so well, and it works.”

Plant is now on tour with his Saving Grace band in America, but sent a video message which was shown at Tuesday night’s awards,

“I’m very pleased to be a supporter of Wolves Foundation, and join with my good friends Steve Bull and John Richards in being an honorary patron,” he said.

“It was great to get out to the allotment, to see the guys getting enjoyment about seeing how things grow and also getting the space they need for themselves to give themselves a break from the normal run of the life that they have been experiencing.”