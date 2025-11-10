Wem Civic Society awarded grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund

The project, Wem: Memories of War, will produce a website, a book, and QR Trail that will connect the War Memorial with the graveyards in Chapel Street and Whitchurch Road highlighting the fallen and the survivors who lived within those streets. The Trail will be accessible in English and Welsh, and some other European languages.

Remembrance practices, such as war memorials, remembrance services and commemoration events, will also be studied showing how they continue to shape the community’s collective memory.

Volunteers, local groups, and schools will be able to take part in the project through events and training opportunities, allowing even more people to access an important part of their history.

Wem War Memorial - 2025 Remembrance Parade

There will be events running throughout the project. Information will be available via the society’s posters and Facebook page.

A spokesperson from Wem Civic Society said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, vital records and memories will be preserved and made available to the wider community. Following this year’s commemorations, the passage of time and people’s memories will begin to fade. The oft-quoted phrases, ‘Lest we forget’ and ‘For your tomorrow, We gave our Today.’” are most apt – we must not forget these people and their sacrifices.