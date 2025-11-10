Tesco customers in Ellesmere can spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Ellesmere have the opportunity to give new toys to local children who need it most this Christmas.

From today until December 15, Tesco’s Ellesmere Superstore is holding a collection for new and unwrapped toys for the Hope House Children's Hospice. With homes across Shropshire, Cheshire and the Mid and North Wales, they care for children up to 18 years old with life threatening conditions and provide counselling support to the children and families who access their services.

Jonathan Parry, Store Manager at Ellesmere Superstore, said: "Here at Tesco Ellesmere, we have a longstanding connection with supporting Hope House Hospice as they are near to our store, and they carry out amazing work across our community and the surrounding area. Our customers have always been very generous with their donations, and we hope this will happen again this year."

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and thanks to the generosity of our customers and colleagues, the annual toy donation campaign is a wonderful way to make a difference at Christmas.

“It's great to see Tesco Ellesmere partnering with Hope House Children's Hospice this year to ensure that every child experiences the magic of Christmas.”

Over 800 large Tesco stores across the UK will have a dedicated toy donation point where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys purchased in store. Last Christmas Tesco customers donated a total of 125,000 toys, with the retailer looking to beat that number this year.