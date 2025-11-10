Step into the festive season in style at The Shropshire's Christmas Market!
The Shropshire is the perfect setting for a festive shopping experience. Our Christmas Market will bring together talented artisans, crafters and small businesses, offering unique handmade gifts, seasonal treats and festive delights.
On Sunday, November 16, wander through a handpicked selection of local artisans, crafters and small businesses offering everything from handmade gifts and seasonal décor to delicious festive treats.
The perfect way to spend a Sunday with family and friends!
Venue: The Shropshire Golf Centre, Granville Park, Muxton, Telford TF2 8PQ
Time: 10am to 4pm
Free entry and free parking
Special festive discount in The Shropshire restaurant for market visitors