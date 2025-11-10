Shrewsbury care home to host festive Christmas Fair

The fair will feature a wide range of local stall holders offering unique handmade gifts, seasonal decorations, festive crafts, and delicious treats – perfect for early Christmas shopping. Visitors can also enjoy refreshments including hot drinks and festive snacks, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Families will find plenty to keep everyone entertained, with planned festive activities, games, and surprises for children. Residents of Lime Trees Care Home will be helping to spread the holiday spirit, making the event even more special for the local community.

The Christmas Fair is open to the public, and entry is free. Everyone is welcome to join in the celebrations, explore the stalls, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and soak up the festive atmosphere at Lime Trees Care Home.

Gemma Francis, Acting Deputy Manager at HC-One’s Lime Trees Care Home, said: “This is our way of celebrating the festive season with the community that supports us throughout the year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbours to come together, enjoy some festive fun, and perhaps even find that perfect Christmas gift.”