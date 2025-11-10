Let’s play! Shropshire Youth Centre gifted board games by homebuilder

The Zone, located near the housebuilder’s development, The Damsons, is managed by the 4 All Foundation, a charity delivering programmes for all ages across Shropshire. The Zone Community Hub is just one of the community hubs the Foundation manages.

George Hounsell, Director of Operations at the 4All Foundation, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the team at David Wilson Homes for their kind contribution – we know the young people who attend the range of activities at The Zone Community Hub will be delighted to have so many new games to play.

“It makes a huge difference to our charity when kind-hearted businesses choose to give something back to the community around them, and we’re looking forward to many happy hours playing all the board games we now have.

The Zone Community Centre supports local people from Market Drayton

In the last 12 months, the 4 All Foundation has provided over 10,000 people with a wide range of activities, clubs, initiatives, workshops, safe spaces and more. It helps to advance the education of local people, promote and protect health and wellbeing, and support those in need.

George added, “With their new development, The Damsons, being so close to The Zone, we do hope to see the families who move in there making use of our community centre, which has a range of activities on offer for all ages.”

The donation from David Wilson Homes has been put towards board games for the clubs and activities put on by the hub. These include games like Uno, Snakes and Ladders, Splat the Rat, Football Monopoly and more; all designed to create safe fun spaces for people of all ages.

David Wilson Homes is proud to support The Zone and the 4All Foundation

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support the 4 All Foundation and the great work it does at The Zone Community Hub in Market Drayton. With this donation, we hope that we can help local people to come together, have fun and continue to build community ties.

“We would recommend anyone interested in the charity’s activities to find their nearest community hub and see what’s going on. There’s always something for everyone.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at the 4 All Foundation, or to learn more about the activities organised at its Market Drayton Centre, visit the website at The Zone.