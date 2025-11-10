Free after-dark walking and running club launches at the Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

Research by TGC in 2024 found that 72% of women change their outdoor activity routines during the winter months. The study revealed that around one in four (24%) choose well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether, and one in five (20%) regularly look over their shoulder to check they’re not being followed when exercising after dark.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centres in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “It’s vital that everyone has the opportunity to look after their health and wellbeing all year round. Staying active, connecting with others and enjoying the outdoors are key to feeling good, no matter the season.

“To support this important campaign, we’ve launched our free to attend walking and running club, held every Thursday 7pm to 8pm. Each session will be guided by one of our fitness team, with high-vis clothing provided to ensure you’re safe and supported during the session.

“While the sessions are designed especially to encourage more women to stay active after dark, everyone is welcome to join us and make their wellbeing a priority.”

Cllr James Owen, portfolio holder for housing and leisure, said: “While there would ideally be no need, it is great to hear that a group such as this exists to allow women to feel safe while exercising, especially at a time of year where the darker evenings can already lead to poorer mental health. The benefits of exercising cannot be overstated, and anything that helps residents to take part, regardless of the time of year, can only improve their physical and mental health.”

This is a free session open to all, not just members of The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre. To sign up, please contact the team on: 0345 000 7003 or use the contact form: Contact Us | The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

For more information about Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centres, please visit: shropshireleisurecentres.com/whitchurch-swimming-fitness-centre/