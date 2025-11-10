Exotic Zoo to open new Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Village this December

Exotic Zoo’s Santa’s Grotto will be open from 11am – 4pm on selected dates in December. A visit to the brand-new Santa’s Grotto includes a present for every child. Visitors can enjoy access to the whole zoo, with animals from around the world, and festive treats and seasonal food and drink in the Candy Cane Café. Tickets for the Grotto need to be pre-booked. If you aren’t wishing to visit Santa’s Grotto, you can come to the zoo as normal without pre-booking.

The Christmas Village will be an evening experience from 4pm – 7pm with twinkling lights guiding visitors around the festive market stalls, and you can also see the twilight zoo animals. There will be carnival games for all ages, food and drink, and Santa will be in the Grotto.

Exotic Zoo has also released tickets to have Breakfast with Santa in the Candy Cane Café on seven dates, with tickets including your breakfast, a Santa visit and a present.

Santa in the Grotto

Scott Adams, managing director at Exotic Zoo, said, “We’re excited to turn the zoo into a twinkly, festive Christmas destination. Make a visit to Santa extra special with a trip to the zoo and enjoy a mini Christmas Village here in Telford.

“Come and meet the animals, see real dinosaur skeletons in our Natural History Museum, chat to our zoo team to learn about our wonderful residents, and get into the festive spirit with a memorable visit to Santa and a wander through our festive Christmas Village.

“Tickets for Breakfast with Santa, our daytime Santa’s Grotto, and our evening Christmas Village must be pre-booked online in advance. We hope you join us here at Exotic Zoo to make special memories this Christmas!”

Meet Santa and the animals

The Santa’s Grotto will be open on December 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 to 24 from 11am – 4pm (11am – 2pm on Christmas Eve). The Christmas Village will be open on December 6 and 7, 13 to 15, 17 to 23, from 4pm – 7pm.

You can book to have Breakfast with Santa on December 6, 13, 20 to 24.

Pre-book tickets at exoticzoo.co.uk/pages/christmas.