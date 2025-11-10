Double victory for two Shropshire care homes at Great British Care Awards

Giselle Soria, who works at Welford's Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth, won the coveted Care Home Worker Award, whilst Debbie Rees claimed the Care Home Activities Organiser Award for her work at Welford’s Isle Court Nursing Home in Bicton.

The Great British Care Awards highlight excellence across all aspects of life in UK care homes, and both winners will now progress to compete at The National Great British Care Awards in 2026.

Giselle Soria at Oldbury Grange fought off stiff competition from 11 other finalists to win the Care Home Worker Award. The judges were effusive in their praise, stating:

“Giselle has a bright, caring, and joyful nature that uplifts everyone around her. Her positivity is contagious—she navigates challenges with a smile and a song, inspiring others and ensuring everyone feels supported and enjoys their day.”

Giselle Soria, Oldbury Grange care worker, said: "I was surprised and delighted to win this award amongst such an impressive field. This accolade is for all the caring team at Oldbury Grange, as we all work hand-in-hand to ensure we are delivering the best care to our residents."

Debbie Rees from Isle Court wins Care Home Activities Worker Award

Debbie Rees, who won the Care Home Activities Organiser Award for Isle Court Nursing Home, also received high praise from the judges, who noted: “Debbie demonstrates exceptional passion and commitment to her role. Her dedication to person-centred care ensures that everyone's needs and interests are prioritised. Through daily activities and interactions, she contributes to a vibrant, supportive community."

Debbie Rees, Isle Court activities coordinator, said: "Activities are a key part of our residents' wellbeing and we have great fun at Isle Court with a huge variety of activities and entertainment. We have our own choir, The Blue Birds, a walking club, the Butter and Flour baking club, a bar with a pool table, and plenty of exciting days out. For the gentlemen we’ve even introduced the popular Men in Sheds club, where residents take part in a variety of activities such as clock making, photography and making wooden rabbits and reindeers for the garden.

“I try to make sure there is something for everyone, and to win an award for doing the job I love is the icing on the cake."

Isle Court Nursing Home

Helen Bayliss, operations director, Welford Healthcare, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have won two British Care Awards for our fantastic care and activities personnel. Every day we see the passion and commitment our teams have for improving the lives of our residents and it is wonderful to see them acknowledged by our industry as true leaders in their field."