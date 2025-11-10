Cross Houses Big Christmas Fair is back!

Each year we raise money for a different children's charity, this year's chosen charity is The Harry Johnson Trust - a local children's local cancer. Founder, Sally Johnson, started the charity in memory of her son Harry Johnson, who she sadly lost 12 years ago to cancer. It is a charity that we want to help, with proceeds from our raffle on the day, and donations going to the charity.

We have had so many kind donations, such as a Beefy Boys £40 voucher, Arscott Farm fresh Christmas tree voucher, Leaton Forest donation of a tree and vouchers, and so much more! Every single penny made from selling raffle tickets to meeting Father Christmas will all be donated to The Harry Johnson Trust. In 2023 we raided money for this charity and made £1,000 - it would be amazing if we could reach this amount again.

In previous years we have raised money for the Severn Hospice, Stoke NICU for babies, SANDS, The Harry Johnson Trust and Hope House Ty Gobaith.

This event is for the family to enjoy with free entry, even if you want to just come and see the amazing Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir who perform at the fair every year.

Proud supporters of our event, Deco Stich Ltd from Shrewsbury, have kindly donated T-shirts for our event.

Venue: Cross Houses Community Centre, SY5 6JG

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 10.30am to 3.30pm.

We welcome everyone to this event!