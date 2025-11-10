Coffee morning in aid of Bishop's Castle Dial A Ride
Everyone welcome to come along to the Abbeyfield Christmas Coffee Morning at Oak Meadow in Bishop's Castle on Thursday, November 20, from 10.30am.
By contributor Jenny Olivant
Pop over to Abbeyfield for a morning of Christmas cheer and companionship. Grab yourself a bargain at the gift stall, browse through the bric a brac and book stall or treat yourself to some Christmas crafts and produce. Try your luck in the Christmas raffle too.
All proceeds will be donated to Dial-A-Ride.