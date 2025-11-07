Tickets selling fast for Park Hall’s Christmas event

The elves and the farm team are transforming Park Hall into a winter wonderland with festive activities, complete with a grotto for Santa. Every child will receive a generous gift from Santa to take a little bit of magic home with them.

The Santa Experience includes entry to the whole farm park, an exclusive family visit to Santa and his elves in the grotto, along with a pantomime-style show from Farm Park Entertainments, ‘The Elves Go Crackers’.

“Join us at Park Hall Countryside Experience this Christmas for a magical day packed with festive fun and family cheer,” said Richard Powell, joint owner-director at Park Hall.

Meet Santa at Park Hall Countryside Experience

“Our Santa Experience promises a picture-perfect visit to Santa’s grotto, plenty of seasonal activities, and fun surprises around every corner. Families can meet and stroke our friendly animals and enjoy a laugh-out-loud performance of ‘The Elves Go Crackers’ – it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season together.”

“The show will be performed every hour starting from 11am until 3pm, every day that we’re open during Christmas. The performers get the kids fully involved, just like at a pantomime.

“Tickets are selling fast and usually sell out so don’t delay in securing yours to make some special memories this Christmas.”

The Santa Experience includes access to the whole farm.

Tickets include all-day entrance to the farm, where you can meet the animals and enjoy the many indoor and outdoor play areas, including tractor rides, soft play, role play village, music room, and the science illusion zone.

The event will be open on November 29, 30, December 6, 7, 13, 14, and from 20–24 daily, from 10am until 5pm. The farm team will be running a special toddler day Santa Experience for under 5s on Friday, December 12.

Spaces are limited and tickets must be booked at parkhallfarm.co.uk.