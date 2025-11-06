Shropshire holiday lets scoop gold in national awards

Sara Jones scooped gold in the Best for Large Groups category for Corn House Plaish Park Farm, a 10-bedroom listed barn conversion set on her family’s working farm near Church Stretton.

Meanwhile, Sally Johns took home the top prize in the Best Longstanding Property category for Vitula Cottage, a charming countryside retreat in Burlton, near Wem.

Sykes Holiday Cottages

Corn House Plaish Park Farm first opened to holidaymakers in 2000. Sara started the holiday let to diversify her family’s fourth generation farm, and the property now provides an important second source of income, supplementing the day-to-day returns from arable and sheep farming and helping to secure the long-term future of the farm.

Meanwhile, Vitula Cottage first became available to holidaymakers more than 20 years ago and has built a loyal following of returning guests. Nestled in the Shropshire countryside, the barn conversion combines original features with modern comforts and fantastic views.

Having previously worked in clinical research, Sally now manages the property part-time alongside her job, continuing to pour care and attention into creating a relaxing retreat where guests feel truly at home.

The national travel awards run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with Corn House Plaish Park Farm and Vitula Cottage beating off tough competition to take home trophies.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ Chief Commercial Officer, James Shaw, Director of Operations, Luke Squires, Portfolio Director, Harriet Kerr, and The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Corn House Plaish Park Farm and Vitula Cottage, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Corn House owner, Sara Jones, said: “I’m delighted to win this award and have Corn House recognised following all the hard work I’ve put in to make it a success as a great large group destination.

“I love hosting guests from all over the country and helping them make the most of their staycation in Plaish, which is a truly beautiful part of Shropshire. We’re ideally suited for large, multi-generation get togethers, with lots to do on site as well as plenty of the county’s most popular attractions right on the doorstep. “

Vitula Cottage owner, Sally Johns, said: “I’m so proud to see Vitula Cottage win with this award. After more than two decades of welcoming guests, it’s lovely to know that people still enjoy staying here as much as I enjoy hosting them.

“Meeting visitors from all walks of life and helping them discover the beauty of Shropshire is what makes it all worthwhile. This award feels like an acknowledgement for all the care and attention that’s gone into making Vitula Cottage feel like a true home-from-home.”

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but Vitula Cottage stood out as a clear winner.

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular – and the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 – more second-home owners in Shropshire may be inspired to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”