Shrewsbury charity shop to run special Boden event

From November 27 to 30, the store is running a ‘Boden Mega Event’ where the shelves will be filled with brand-new Boden stock for a discounted price.

Sense raises funds to support disabled children and adults with complex needs. The charity has been working with Boden for two years, helping to raise thousands of pounds to support its cause.

Shoppers hoping to grab a bargain for themselves can visit the store at 72 Mardol, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PZ between 9am-5pm and 10am-4pm on Sunday, during the event.

The Sense shop in Shrewsbury opened in 2022. The local community kindly support the shop in its mission by volunteering time, donating items and shopping in the store.

Spokesperson, Christine, said: “We cannot wait for our Boden Mega Event in Shrewsbury. There are going to be absolutely fantastic clothes for sale for a great price, all to help disabled people with complex needs. It’s the perfect time to do your Christmas shopping – or just pick up something to treat yourself!

“This is the first time we’re doing an event like this so it’s a very unique opportunity. We’re really grateful to Boden for all their support, and to everyone who helps keep our store going.”