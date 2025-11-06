No presents, just pressure: The harsh reality for many families this Christmas

New research commissioned by Family Action across the West Midlands, reveals the emotional toll of festive financial pressures on parents/carers surveyed:

More than half (54%1) say they won’t be able to afford presents for someone this Christmas.

Nearly half (48%2) feel like they’ve failed their children if they can’t provide the presents they ask for.

1 in 4 (25%2) report that their child is concerned about the financial impact of Christmas on the household budget.

452% will go without things in the run up to Christmas to be able to afford presents.

322% have made up a story to explain why a gift didn’t arrive, often saying it was out of stock or delayed; to avoid admitting they couldn’t afford it.

One mum shared: “Last year when Family Action got in touch about the Toy Appeal, I was deciding on whether to buy presents or food. I hope the people donating know that the presents mean a lot to us and have made us smile.”

Another parent added: “When you don’t get much, having that one present to open when you sit around the tree means a lot.”

Last year, hundreds of families in the West Midlands received gifts thanks to generous donations. This year, the charity hopes to reach even more families facing hardship at Christmas.

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action, said: “Christmas should be a time of joy, wonder and togetherness for children. Our Toy Appeal helps families facing impossible choices to feel supported and seen. Every donation brings not just a present, but hope, dignity and the reassurance that someone cares.”

Family Action is urging individuals, businesses and organisations to donate and help bring joy to a child and peace of mind to a parent struggling to make ends meet.