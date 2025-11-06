It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... in Market Drayton

Christmas kicks off this Saturday in Market Drayton, and there’s plenty to get you in the festive spirit. Starting with the Festive Showcase at 3pm inside the Indoor Market, with local artisans, seasonal treats, and music to get everyone feeling cheerful. Then on Saturday, November 15, is the Festival of Lights in the town centre, with street markets, live entertainment, family activities, and the big lights switch-on at 5pm — a real highlight to kick off the season.

And that’s just the beginning — there are concerts, children’s theatre, Santa visits, and even late-night shopping to enjoy!

Festive Showcase – Christmas Cheer at the Indoor Market

When: Saturday, November 9, 3pm-5pm

Where: Market Drayton Indoor Market

Kick off the festive season at the Festive Showcase, where you can explore stalls from local artisans, enjoy seasonal treats, and listen to live festive music. A perfect way to start your Christmas celebrations.

Complimentary mulled wine when you shop at the stalls.

Market Drayton Festival of Lights 2025

When: Saturday, November 15 — all day, lights switch-on at 6pm

Where: Town centre / Cheshire Street

The Festival of Lights is one of the town’s most anticipated events, with street markets, live music, family activities, and the big Christmas lights switch-on. Be sure to arrive early for the best spot to enjoy the switch-on

A Christmas Concert in Aid of Market Drayton Museum

When: Saturday, December 6, 7.30pm

Where: Grove School

Enjoy a beautiful evening of carols and festive music while supporting the local museum. A great way to enjoy seasonal music with friends or family

Make it Market Drayton

Santa’s Christmas Party

When: Sunday, December 1, 2pm–4pm

Where: Market Drayton Town Hall

Bring the little ones to meet Santa, receive a gift, and join in festive fun. This popular event sells out fast, so don’t miss out!

More events coming up:

The Gingerbread Boy - Friday, December 19

A family-friendly theatre performance following the adventures of the Gingerbread Boy. A festive treat for children and adults alike - book here

NewLife Market Drayton Late Night Shopping - Every week





Enjoy festive tunes, twinkling lights, and shopping at your own pace. The perfect way to get some Christmas shopping done while enjoying the town’s seasonal decorations - find out more.

Pure Networking for local businesses - Tuesday, December 9

An opportunity to meet other business leaders, share ideas and support each other - find out more.

New Digital Media Workshops – Coming in the New Year

Get ready to boost your skills in 2026 with our new digital media workshops! Whether you’re interested in social media, photography, video editing, or online content creation, these hands-on sessions are designed for beginners and experienced learners alike. Perfect for local businesses, creatives, or anyone wanting to get confident online, the workshops will give you practical tips and tools to make the most of digital platforms. Stay tuned for dates, times, and booking details — these workshops are not to be missed

Interested in Being Featured on Our Podcast?

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on local businesses, groups, and individuals who make Market Drayton such a special place. If you’d like to share your story, passions, or projects in a relaxed interview, we’d love to hear from you. It’s a great way to connect with the community and promote what you do — no pressure, just a friendly chat.

To get involved, simply email Helen at helen@makeitmarketdrayton.com and we’ll arrange a convenient time for your interview.

It all starts this Saturday — from the Festive Showcase to the Festival of Lights, there’s plenty to enjoy. Don’t miss out on the festive fun!