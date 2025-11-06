Drop-In event will showcase new apartments and bungalows in Wellington

Housing Plus Group is inviting anyone interested in affordable rental homes to drop in on Thursday 13 November, between 10am and 3pm, at The Wrekin Housing Group Wellington Hub, Tan Bank, TF1 1HE.

The development, which is nearing completion, will offer 66 high-quality apartments and 10 bungalows for people aged 55 who are eligible for retirement living properties. Designed to support independent living, the homes will form part of a welcoming and supported community.

Visitors to the event will be able to:

Find out more about the benefits of Retirement Living

Book a viewing of the show apartment

Speak to the Retirement Living and Lettings teams

Learn more about the application process

Artist impression of Barnes Court

Paula Reynolds, Director of Supported Housing at Housing Plus Group, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the new homes available in Wellington, whether you’re looking for yourself or supporting a friend or family member. These apartments and bungalows have been designed with comfort, accessibility and community in mind. We’re really looking forward to welcoming new residents and helping people find a home that suits their lifestyle.”

The event is open to everyone and may be of particular interest to those supporting someone who could benefit from retirement living. No booking is required, and refreshments will be available.

The wider redevelopment of the King Street site, delivered in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace, and Lovell Homes, will also include a new community hall, sports facility, and dedicated parking for the nearby King Street mosque. The project is supported by Homes England and the Marches LEP.

For more information, visit wrekin.com/find-a-home or call 01952 217100.