Seven days in the wild: Shropshire bushcraft expert's challenge for charity

Corey Astbury, a father of three, has been practising bushcraft and primitive skills for many years, and is devoted to improving his skills in hope of teaching bushcraft whilst connecting with others who want to learn.

Corey said: "Bushcraft can change your perception of the forest allowing you to see things people don't normally see. It can develop a real respect for nature and its resources which I believe is crucial for young children."

He aims to raise money for charity supporting children with speech needs as he has struggled with a speech disorder from the age of 4, which has affected his life hugely.

The challenge will include surviving without any tools or fire lighting equipment in a woodland with only a first aid kit at hand.

If you would like to support Corey, visit: gofundme.com/f/v5hye-speech