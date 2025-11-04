Historic Patshull Park set to bloom under new local ownership as owner of famous David Austin Roses takes over

The impressive estate includes Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown–designed grounds, a Grade II–listed Doric Temple, a redundant hotel, and a former golf course, all set within a quintessentially English landscape of lakes, woodland, and parkland.

Renowned Shropshire rose breeder David Austin and UK Golf Federation President Ian Bonser both have deep roots in the area and share a passion for preserving and revitalising local heritage. Together, they plan to develop Patshull Park into a multi-functional destination that celebrates its natural beauty and rich history.

“Patshull Park holds a fascinating history and an abundance of potential,” said David Austin. “We’re proud to be taking on the stewardship of such an important local landmark and are committed to restoring it sensitively for future generations.”

Ian Bonser added: “Our vision is to honour the past while creating a sustainable future for Patshull Park — one that brings together leisure, heritage, and community in a truly special setting.”

The estate’s grounds epitomise the work of ‘Capability’ Brown, whose renowned landscapes include Blenheim Palace, Warwick Castle, Chatsworth, and Highclere Castle. The property also features a fishing lodge and an additional multi-purpose building near the entrance, providing further scope for future development.

Dating back to before the Norman Conquest, Patshull Park’s history is interwoven with that of the region, with records of a settlement in the Domesday Book. The acquisition by Austin and Bonser will continue this rich vein by creating a valuable space for the local community to enjoy.