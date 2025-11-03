Traditional Christmas Grotto to bring festive cheer to Oswestry at football club

For the past nine years, Amanda has turned her office into a festive Christmas Grotto, handcrafting hampers for care workers and gifts for customers. Her annual holiday party has become a beloved tradition, offering joy and connection to carers and clients alike.

This year, she’s expanding the celebration beyond the office walls. Inspired to share the magic with the wider community, Amanda created Santa’s Village, a family-friendly holiday attraction designed to bring people together.

“Each year it’s grown bigger,” Amanda said. “Last year we really made it big, so this year I wanted to see if we could make it even bigger — and get the whole community involved.”

Thanks to her sponsorship of the TNS Ladies Football Club, Amanda was able to use the club’s facilities to bring her vision to life. Entry prices have been kept low to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities, and any profits will be donated to the club’s foundation to support local initiatives.

Before opening to the public, Approved Care and Support’s customers and care workers will enjoy an exclusive preview day — complete with the annual Christmas party and the much-anticipated delivery of hampers and gifts. This special event will take place on 27th November from 1–6pm. The event will be open to the general public on Sunday the 30th of November. There is limited availability, giving good time for everyone to enjoy and have that magical experience. Tickets are on sale now, to get yours go to santas-village.co.uk

“Care isn’t just a business,” Amanda added. “It’s about sharing with the whole community where we can.”

Coverage Care is proud to celebrate this initiative, which reflects the true spirit of care — one that extends beyond services and into the heart of the community.