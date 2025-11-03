Stourport Hockey Club match report

Barford began the stronger of the two teams and had the ball in the net in the first quarter after a defensive error. Stourport rallied in the second quarter and came close to equalising when Captain Andy Cavendish hit the post from a penalty corner.

Stourport were pushing forward, but they weren't able to make their opportunities count. Stourport made a technical tweak at half-time, which saw them create a lot of pressure and soon scored an equaliser through Dan*. Barford were still in this match and late on, Captain Cavendish saved his side a point when he picked the ball off the line, following a Barford flick. A point on the road was the least that Stourport deserved, and they'll be looking for a win when they entertain Peterborough at the Kingsway.

Stourport shoots towards the goal. Picture: Sara Jennings

The men's 3rd XI, returning to action after a week off, claimed all three points in their home match, in the Midlands South 6 Division, when they beat they're visitors, Bournville & Kings Heath 3rd XI 2-0. A pacey Bournville side took advantage of Stouport's break in the first half as they put the home defence of Kyle Gayne, Steve Ellis, Gary Burkes, and Stu Pearson under pressure for the opening fifteen minutes. Stourport steadied as the midfield of Ethan*, David Knott, River*, and Rich Collins, who joined the squad as a late addition, began to impact on the match, forcing several short corners, with Pearson's shots being well saved by the Bournville keeper.

Stourport refined the system during the half-time break, which much improved the second half performance, and after five minutes of the second half saw a classic Stourport routine find club legend Knott, who produced his usual clinical finish to put the home side 1-0 ahead. The goal sparked Bournville back into action, only to find themselves thwarted by some fine saves by Stourport's captain and keeper, Simon Thompson. With Bournville's frustration growing, Stourport sealed the three points with a sweeping well well-worked team, which resulted in Collins scoring off a rebound off the keeper in sixty-five minutes. Bournville still pushed forward, but Stourport hung on for the final five minutes to secure their second win of the season.

Stourport's Keeper bars the way. Picture: Sara Jennings

The men's 4th XI came back from a frustrating trip to near neighbours Worcester 3rd's, where they lost 0-4, in their Midlands men's 7 South West Division match. Stourport began the match poorly, conceding a goal early on. Stourport improved throughout the half, creating several half-chances without finding a way through the Worcester defence. The visitors then found themselves 0-2 just before the break as Worcester scored a second. Stourport's performance improved in the second half, as they pressed higher up the pitch and applied more pressure on Worcester. However, Stourport's hopes of a comeback were dashed as the home side scored two goals that were more than a touch comical about them, to seal the three points.

The ladies' 1st XI put in a strong performance in their Women's Midland Conference league but came away with a 1-2 defeat at the hands of hosts Cannock. After conceding the first goal, Stourport showed great determination to respond and level the scores through Holly Smith 10 minutes into the second half. Stourport continued to push forward, but it was Cannock who managed to find another goal to edge ahead. Stourport pushed forward right up until the final whistle, but was unable to secure any of the points. The 1st's are away again next week when they travel to take on Harleston.

Stourport's keeper dives to block Bournville. Picture: Sara Jennings

The ladies 2nd XI put in an excellent performance and a hat trick from Emily* when they beat their visitors Sutton Coldfield 3rd's 7-2 in their Women's Midlands Division 1. The home side began the match with the perfect start when Emily* hit the ball into the roof of the net after two minutes. Some great team hockey and defensive work from Stourport resulted in the first of Abby's * brace in the 15th minute, before Emily* added her second in the 20th minute. Despite being 3-0 ahead at the break, Stourport continued to work hard, producing some lovely passes, and although Sutton pulled a goal back in the 40th minute, after Abby* had added a fourth Stourport goal in the 38th minute. Further goals from Lisbeth Warne in the 40-50th, Fynn*, and a third by Emily* sealed the victory for the 2nds.

* Donates Junior player