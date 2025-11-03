Grants available to fund vocational qualifications

It is open to anyone living in the Shropshire Council local authority area and in employment – and candidates do not need to be a member of the Chamber.

Applicants can apply for a grant to fund or part fund a course with any provider, with many fully funded places also available through our two local delivery partners, from leadership excellence and account management to robotics and computer aided design (CAD).

Funding for the grant is provided through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which seeks to address local skills gaps and improve people’s job prospects.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said the scheme was open to anyone aged 16 or over, in employment, and aiming for a qualification, certificate, or licence to support the next phase of their career.

“This project aims to support people to obtain professional knowledge, technical skills, and/or work experience relevant to a particular career and occupation. By addressing local skills needs we hope to create high skill, high wage job opportunities for Shropshire people.

“It helps to boost the Shropshire economy, supports companies to retain talent, equips the workforce with new skills, and supports career progression by retraining and upskilling local people.”

Inspired Mindset based in Whitchurch, and SBC Training in Shrewsbury are offering fully funded places on certain courses including NQual endorsed courses in leadership excellence, effective coaching, sales success, sales management, and account management.

There are also fully funded places available on a ‘burnout fundamentals’ course for talking professionals, plus qualifications in team leading, awareness of dementia, introductory welding skills, introduction to CAD, introduction to robotics, fitting fire doors, understanding medical terminology, and a level three qualification in education and training.

Full details can be found at shropshire-chamber.co.uk/support-advice/skills-training-locator/ukspf-shropshire-skills-hub

For more information and to explore dates, check eligibility and register, contact UKSPF@shropshire-chamber.co.uk