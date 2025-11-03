Futures Fortnight inspires pupils at Woodseaves Academy

During the fortnight, children from all year groups had the chance to meet visitors from a variety of sectors including the emergency services, the Royal Navy, engineering, floristry, civil service, agriculture and forensic science, as well as many others.

The school was buzzing with excitement as pupils took part in interactive workshops, demonstrations and Q&A sessions to learn more about what people do in different jobs.

The event was organised by teacher Holly French, who came up with the idea after thinking about how to help children imagine their futures. She said: “I wanted to inspire all the children at Woodseaves and open their eyes to the many opportunities available to them in the wider world.

“The two weeks have been full of fun, engagement and curiosity. The children have loved every second of it and they have clearly been encouraged to consider their futures beyond school.”

Futures Fortnight has clearly made a big impression on pupils. Ava, a Year 6 pupil, said: “It’s been the best two weeks! I didn’t even know that some of these jobs existed.”

Braxton, also in Year 6, agreed, saying: “I’ve learnt about the skills I might need when I start thinking about jobs.”

In fact, this article was written by Year 5 and 6 pupils after a workshop in public relations.

Woodseaves CE Primary Academy, part of the St Bartholomew's CE Multi Academy Trust, provides education for children in Woodseaves and surrounding villages as well as the towns of Newport, Eccleshall and Stafford, thanks to its position on a main commuter route.

