Eliza Carthy & Jon Boden heading to Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

In the countryside trees were blessed, while in the towns wassaillers went house to house with their songs and calls for Christmas treats. Coming from the Anglo Saxon waes hael, ‘wassail’ is a toast wishing good health with a ‘be well’.

This November and December, Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden combine their considerable talents and reputations within the UK folk scene, touring as a duo once again, for a nationwide wassail across key venues. Presenting seasonal, traditional material on a stage decorated for the occasion, they will take audiences back to some of the oldest songs in the English canon, telling Christmas tales, spreading good cheer and lighting up the darkest days of the year, ahead of Christmas Day itself.

Event details:

Date: Monday, November 17

Venue: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury SY3 8FT

Doors: 7.30pm

Tickets: £27.50 - box office: 01743 281281 or email: mail@theatresevern.co.uk