Step Inside the Magic: Ludlow Winter Festival Returns 28–30 November

Hosted by Sunshine Radio, the festival’s centrepiece takes place on Saturday on Event Square, with a full line-up of live performances including Ludlow Town Band, Russell Jones, Paul Berrick, and Mimi Hart. The afternoon builds to a joyful Panto Performance at 4 PM, followed by the Christmas Lights Switch-On at 5:30 PM, with Rugby World Cup winner Lark Atkin-Davies.

Families can enjoy free festive fun throughout the day, including a chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and receive a free present, sit in his sleigh, and step inside a giant snow globe.

The festival also features festive food and drinks, a Winter Craft Fair at St Laurence’s Church, and a Christmas Fayre at the Methodist Church. From live music and late-night shopping to street food, carol services, and community highlights like the Orleton YFC Tractor Run, there’s something for everyone.

Winter Festival Saturday line up

With activities across Ludlow Castle, St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow Market, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, and the town centre, the Winter Festival promises something for everyone—whether you're hunting for the Golden Tree around local shops, walking the Christmas Tree Avenue in Ludlow Castle, or simply soaking up the seasonal spirit.

Don’t miss your chance to step inside the magic.