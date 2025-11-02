Poppies on display in the Shropshire village church where the last surviving British Tommy of World War One was wed

Poppies are on display at Holly Trinity Church, Hadley, which commenced with the special All Soul's Service on 26th October.

A spokesperson for the church said: "Such services are always especially moving here at Holly Trinity, Hadley, as we are known as the church of Harry Patch who was the last surviving British Tommy of World War One, as Mr Patch was married in Holy Trinity Church on Saturday 13th of September in 1919. Mr Patch died in 2009."

Vicar of Holly Trinity Father Stuart Howes with a basket of poppies by the Harry Patch Memorial Plaque

Your poppy will be on display in the church garden until 25th November.

"If you would like to have your poppy in your home for Christmas you can collect it from the church during any advertised church service, the 4pm Christmas Eve Crib service or the Christmas Day service at 10am."

The Harry Patch Memorial Plaque at Holy Trinity, Hadley

Funds raised will be split between the Royal British Legion and the church.