Shrewsbury art exhibition casts its spell this Halloween
Step into the strange and spectacular this Halloween season at “Stranger Things”, an extraordinary art exhibition and sale, running until November 9 at Bear Steps Art Gallery, St Alkmond’s Square, Shrewsbury.
The Artists:
Olga Klimova
A Siberian-born watercolourist whose dreamy, granulating pigments bring her ethereal worlds to life. Alongside her originals, she offers postcards, bags, keychains and stickers @art_ok_uk
Claire Valentine-Gibson
An artist who creates portals of magical art from reclaimed and recycled materials, blending magic, myth, and the spirit of nature. Each piece carries its own quiet power and story.
Karolina Wakulińska
A Polish artist weaving dark surrealism through nature, Norse mythology, and dreamscapes.
Dave Lupine, Gallery Manager and artist, said: "Stranger Things offers art that speaks to the imagination and you won’t find these creations anywhere else, but hurry, the art won’t stay around for long!"
Admission is free, and the gallery is open 10am–4pm daily (upstairs).