Shrewsbury art exhibition casts its spell this Halloween

The Artists:

Olga Klimova

A Siberian-born watercolourist whose dreamy, granulating pigments bring her ethereal worlds to life. Alongside her originals, she offers postcards, bags, keychains and stickers @art_ok_uk

Claire Valentine-Gibson

An artist who creates portals of magical art from reclaimed and recycled materials, blending magic, myth, and the spirit of nature. Each piece carries its own quiet power and story.

Claire Valentine-Gibson with her painting called Listen to the Moon.

Karolina Wakulińska

A Polish artist weaving dark surrealism through nature, Norse mythology, and dreamscapes.

Karolina Wakulińska with one of her norse influenced round canvas paintings.

Dave Lupine, Gallery Manager and artist, said: "Stranger Things offers art that speaks to the imagination and you won’t find these creations anywhere else, but hurry, the art won’t stay around for long!"

Admission is free, and the gallery is open 10am–4pm daily (upstairs).