Join us: Hearing loss support talk at Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing meeting

Our speaker is Susann Mitchell whose talk will be entitled "Hearing Loss Support, Community Resource."

Meetings are on the second Monday each month from 2pm to 4pm at United Reformed Church Hall (near English Bridge) Coleham Head Shrewsbury. Entry through door at rear of church from Abbey Foregate or church car park. Free car parking. We have tea or coffee and refreshments followed by a raffle.

We have a summer outing and a Christmas lunch. Come along and make new friends!