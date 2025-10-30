Stick Man brings Christmas magic to Haughmond Hill with festive winter trail

From November 7, through December 2025, Haughmond Hill will host specially designed Stick Man Christmas trails, where families can team up with Stick Man and Santa as they deliver the final present. This interactive festive adventure invites young explorers to enjoy lots of fun wintry activities whilst keeping a lookout for hidden letters to discover who the special gift is for.

Hamish Wood, Recreation Manager at Haughmond Hill said: "We're thrilled to bring families this magical Christmas adventure with Stick Man. This festive trail perfectly combines the joy of storytelling with outdoor winter exploration, helping children connect with nature during the most wonderful time of year. Through interactive activities and seasonal discoveries, families can create special Christmas memories whilst learning about how trees and animals adapt to the colder months. It's fantastic to see how Stick Man continues to inspire families to explore Wyre Forest together."

Children interacting with the Christmas Stick Man trail display boards.

To make the adventure even more special, families can purchase a Christmas trail pack for just £4. The pack includes everything needed to complete the trail: an A5 envelope to colour in, a Christmas trail leaflet to complete, festive stickers, a pencil, a 'magic' reveal lens to uncover hidden letters, and a wooden Stick Man keyring – the perfect keepsake to treasure the adventure.

As families follow the trail panels, they'll take part in a festive scavenger hunt, uncover hidden letters, and enjoy fun activities inspired by the wintry forest. The trail also offers fascinating facts about how woodland wildlife prepares for winter, making learning about nature engaging and memorable for young adventurers.

The Christmas trail continues the successful partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, which began in 2014, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved characters to life in natural settings. With plenty of seasonal cheer, woodland wonders, and Christmas magic, this trail offers the perfect way for families to celebrate the season together in the great outdoors.