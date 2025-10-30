Car retailer delivers pumpkins to local organisations

In the run-up to spooky season, Volvo Cars, on Old Potts Way, delivered pumpkins to a variety of organisations across the Shrewsbury area.

As part of the initiative, the retailer invited the community to join in the fun with a playful challenge: to estimate how many of the fruits it could fit into a Volvo EX30 boot.

Volvo Shrewsbury donated 20 pumpkins to local organisations

Managing director Chris Carr said: "We wanted to do something a little different this Halloween. Delivering pumpkins is our way of supporting local schools and organisations while having a bit of fun along the way.

“Plus, we were curious to see who could guess just how many pumpkins the car boot can carry!"

Volvo Shrewsbury swapped car keys for pumpkins - they managed to fit 20 large pumpkins in the boot

The pumpkins, sourced from local supplier Arscott Farm in Pontesbury, were delivered last week, ensuring schools and businesses had plenty of seasonal spirit in time for Halloween.