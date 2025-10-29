Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre shortlisted at UK Pool & Spa Awards

These awards celebrate innovation, customer experience and excellence across the UK’s aquatics sector, recognising individuals and facilities that have made a significant impact in the industry.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operate the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“To be named a finalist is a huge honour and a testament to the commitment of our team. We’re proud to be recognised nationally for a local centre, which has done so much to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of this region.”

Cllr Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre recognised at a national level for its contribution to community wellbeing and leisure excellence. This shortlisting reflects the hard work of the team and the value of continued investment in high-quality, accessible facilities for residents across Shropshire, who deliver a really excellent service.”

Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre on December 11, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate achievements across the aquatics sector.

For more information about Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centres, please visit: shropshireleisurecentres.com/whitchurch-swimming-fitness-centre/

For more information about the UK Pool and Spa Awards, please visit: ukpoolandspaawards.co.uk

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishop's Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.