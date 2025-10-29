The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe wows at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

This timeless tale is part of “The Chronicles of Narnia”, in which the Pevensie children, evacuees Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy experience adventures untold whilst when exploring, Lucy suddenly finds her way through the back of a wardrobe into a mystical land.

Although this nostalgic, classic story is largely aimed at youngsters, each character, whether human or animal, portrays moral principles, such as honesty, forgiveness and courage and a spiritual message which can be equally applied to adults and modern day life.

Fans of the original story will certainly not be disappointed, as this production is as close to the book as it could possibly be.

The cast of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Producer, Chris Harper, who incidentally hails from Stourbridge, has included just about every magical theatrical aspect you can imagine to ensure “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” is an unforgettable experience rather than simply a show.

Interestingly, he has chosen to present the Penversie children as a British black family unit, and this diverse casting offers the opportunity for audience members from all cultures to see themselves represented.

The musical is set during World War II and there is a sense of melancholy about the piece, brought about by the inclusion of haunting wartime tunes which perfectly depict the era and remind us just what a difficult period of time this was. Then in complete contrast, the remaining score has an upbeat, folky feel to it and although it is unlikely you will recognise the songs, the urge to join in and interact with the actors is compelling.

The Penversie Children. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Visually the production is simply breathtaking, with an air of pure mystic, incorporating not only stunning costumes, lightning effects and scenery but also flying, illusions, song, dance and a wonderful cast of actor musicians who play their instruments live on stage, whilst still retaining their characters.

Following the current trend of the creation of various scenes by the movement of props and pieces of scenery by the cast, this is probably the very best example I have seen of this type of theatre. To offer an example of this, the train on which the children travel to their new home is made up of an engine and four suitcases which miraculously morph into lit train carriages and travel across the stage as if heading for their destination. Every scene change is effortless and Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus’ choreography is so fluid and rapid that you often don’t even realise the scene has changed.

In parts the show has a dark, slightly sinister feel to it and did leave me wondering what effect it may have on the children in the audience, but then youngsters often see stories in a very different way to adults, so hopefully there won’t be any nightmares!

Aslan the Lion. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The puppeteers within the cast are of the highest calibre. The best example of this is of course Aslan the Lion, operated by Andrew Davidson, Molly Francis and Rhodri Watkins, who create such a lifelike creature that the fear when he entered for the first time was tangible. Andrew Davidson also operates Shrodinger the cat, perfectly capturing his feline characteristics and movements and bringing light relief and humour to the piece. These skilled performers also play a variety of other small roles in the show and should be applauded for their diverse and many talents.

The Penversie children are played by young adults, all of whom perfectly portray childlike qualities with ease. Jesse Dunbar as Peter offers a powerful dramatic performance as he strives to retain the safety of his brother and sisters, whilst Joanna Adaran as Susan is strong and yet motherly. Bunmi Osadolor makes a very impressive professional stage debut in the role of Edmund, capturing the character’s cowardly and selfish traits to a tee, and Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy is sweet and trusting, but at the same time brings out the brave and moral strength of the child.

There is a stunning performance from Stanton Wright as the voice and presence of Aslan with slow, definite movements as if he was a pacing lion and a feline unpredictability about his every move.

Katy Stephens offers the performance of the evening as the evil White Witch. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

In my mind, one of the novel’s best-loved characters, Mr Tumnus the fawn has to be nervous and very uncomfortable with his association with the Queen of Narnia and Alfie Richard’s performance did not disappoint. Perfectly capturing the sadness and uncertainty of the character, he brought my childhood memories to life.

There are so many wonderful performances by every member of the cast, in fact too many to mention individually, but the performance of the night goes to Katy Stephens as The White Witch, who oozes evil from every pore, reminiscent of a Shakespearean villainess, so much so that you can feel an icy chill at her every entrance.

Magical, mesmerising and marvellously entertaining, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” is exquisitely produced and directed and one of the very the best pieces of family entertainment you can expect to see in theatre today.

Stunning performances by the whole cast. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Unmissable! For tickets, visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.

Runs until Saturday.