SUWMA Telford donates to Princess Royal Hospital’s Neonatal Unit

The group, whose aim is to support women, children and the less privileged in society, has been in existence over 20 years in the UK, predominantly in London. The Telford branch was inaugurated on September 21 this year and they made a donation from the funds raised on the occasion. The group believes that charity begins at home, hence their first donation should be better served within the community it currently resides in.

Susannah Wesley is the mother of John and Charles Wesley who would later establish the Methodist Church in Britain. The group believes that the good deeds by Susannah Wesley should be emulated in today's busy world.

Section of the women SUWMA Telford