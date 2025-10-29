SUWMA Telford donates to Princess Royal Hospital’s Neonatal Unit
A group of women known as the Susannah Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA Telford), who are members of the Dunwell Ghanaian Methodist congregation within the Telford Circuit of the Methodist Church Britain, made a generous donation to the Neonatal Unit of the Women and Children Unit of the Princess Royal Hospital.
The group, whose aim is to support women, children and the less privileged in society, has been in existence over 20 years in the UK, predominantly in London. The Telford branch was inaugurated on September 21 this year and they made a donation from the funds raised on the occasion. The group believes that charity begins at home, hence their first donation should be better served within the community it currently resides in.
Susannah Wesley is the mother of John and Charles Wesley who would later establish the Methodist Church in Britain. The group believes that the good deeds by Susannah Wesley should be emulated in today's busy world.