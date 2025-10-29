Hills Ford Stages Rally goes green! Motor club awarded Motorsport UK sustainability

This national accreditation forms part of Motorsport UK’s Environmental Sustainability Programme, which supports clubs and organisers in reducing environmental impact while promoting positive change across the sport.

The award reflects the Club’s continuous efforts to ensure that the Hills Ford Stages Rally remains one of the most sustainable events on the UK rally calendar. Behind the scenes, the organising team has implemented a range of new practices to significantly reduce the rally’s carbon footprint — including the minimisation of printed materials, the streamlining of logistics, and the adoption of digital systems across event operations.

We are part of the solution

Beyond these operational improvements, Cheltenham Motor Club has also taken proactive steps to enhance the local environment. Working in partnership with community groups, the rally supports local planting and rewilding initiatives, helping to restore biodiversity and create a lasting positive legacy in the region.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this recognition from Motorsport UK,” said Dan, Clerk of the Course for the Hills Ford Stages Rally. “Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we’re committed to leading by example — showing that motorsport can be both thrilling and environmentally conscious.”

Accreditation Logo

Motorsport UK also congratulated the Club on the achievement, commenting: “The panel was very pleased to approve Cheltenham Motor Club’s application for Sustainability Accreditation. It’s clear a great deal of work has gone into this, and we’re delighted to confirm that both the Club and the Hills Ford Stages Rally are now fully compliant with the Motorsport UK Sustainable Rally Charter. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Cheltenham Motor Club extends its thanks to all volunteers, partners, and supporters who continue to help make the Hills Ford Stages Rally a benchmark for sustainable motorsport.

For more information, visit hillsfordstages.co.uk