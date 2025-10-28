Students level up as Esports thrives at leading college

More than 50 learners are enrolled across Levels 2 to 4, with numbers continuing to grow steadily since the subject launched in 2021.

The college has already seen its first graduates progress to university and industry positions within a sector that has become a global, multi-billion-dollar powerhouse.

Through a partnership with Pearson, based at its Deeside campus, learners can now study at university-equivalent Levels 4 and 5.

In 2024, Cambria unveiled a £230,000 Esports arena — one of only a few specialist facilities of its kind in UK further education. The cutting-edge space features 36 high-spec YOYOTECH gaming stations powered by Intel I7 processors and RTX4070 graphics cards, alongside MSI peripherals and AOC professional monitors. The arena has quickly been recognised as a transformative asset for students.

Assistant Principal for Technical Studies, Lisa Radcliffe, said: “This incredible investment has cemented Cambria’s position as a pioneer of Esports education in the UK.

“The facilities are professional, flexible and designed for competition, teaching, and events. We’re proud to give our learners access to state-of-the-art technology that prepares them for careers at the top of their game.”

Cambria Chimeras, the college’s own competitive Esports team, have already achieved national recognition. The squad claimed victory in the Apex Legends Spring Cup within the Students Champs League and more recently secured second place in the Valorant competition, both organised by the British Esports Federation.

The Cambria Chimeras. Picture: Radar PR

Esports lecturer Lauren Crofts praised the commitment of the team — Richie Smith, David Tas, Tom Low, Adam Parkes, and Niall Thomas — with support from substitute and team manager, Kyle Tarran.

“We are so proud of how hard the students worked – the finals were incredibly tight and demanded months of practice and teamwork,” she said.

“For Kyle in particular, to not only compete but also manage the team before progressing to our Level 4 course has been an outstanding achievement.”

The college is also extending its reach to nurture future Esports talent. Plans are underway to host tournaments for schools across north east Wales at the Deeside facility, providing higher-level learners with valuable experience in event management.

Esports lecturer Tom Crofts said: “There is so much interest from young people, and this gives them a chance to see Esports as a genuine pathway to careers – not just in gaming, but in areas like digital marketing, broadcasting, coaching, content creation, and event management. The opportunities are huge.”

The Esports programme continues to grow through industry partnerships, guest speakers, and a diverse curriculum covering digital marketing, streaming, enterprise, event planning, and player wellbeing.

Looking ahead, the college aims to see its learners compete internationally as Esports gains ground on the global sporting stage, including a place at the Olympics.

“It may still be early days for us, but we’ve made huge strides,” added Lauren.

“With the continued support of organisations like Esports Wales and the dedication of our students, the future is very bright.”

For more information on Esports at Coleg Cambria, visit cambria.ac.uk