Shropshire cyclists raise funds to support older people

Riders set off from the Shrewsbury Sports Village and followed scenic routes to cycle 75km to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary. Amongst the cyclists were Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury, and Bernie Bentick, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Health at Shropshire Council. Cllr Bentick raised £1,208 and played a pivotal role in helping to stage the event.

Cllr Bentick said: “I was delighted to have supported Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, along with colleague and Mayor, Alex Wagner, in its endeavour to raise funds in its 75th year. Not only did the riding group make a contribution towards the £75,000 target, but the event brought together several local Cycling Organisations, including Cycling UK Shropshire, Sustrans, The Shropshire Cycle Hub and Cycling for All Shropshire, with several participants riding bikes suitable for those with additional needs, all in support of Age UK’s befriending mission. We also promoted cycling for all, to improve everyone’s physical and mental health. Many thanks to all our donors, organisers and supporters and I hope that we can repeat the event next year.”

Emma Wilde, Wellbeing Services Manager at the charity, said: “We would like to thank everyone that participated in this event and we are grateful to Salop Leisure, Hockaday Consulting and Shrewsbury Sports Village for their support. Without generous donations and fundraising events like this, we would not be able to provide much needed services for over 20,000 local older people every year.”

Some of the cyclists pause for refreshments along the 75km route.

Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin say that approximately 10,000 older people across Shropshire would describe themselves as ‘deeply lonely’. The charity aims to tackle this social isolation through initiatives such as its befriending services where an older person is matched with a volunteer who then telephones or visits them on a regular basis to provide companionship.

To support the charity, you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75

If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to ‘Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’ and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.