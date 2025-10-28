Sandwell community comes together for charity penalty shootout to raise awareness of youth mental health

The event took place on Sunday, October 26, at York Road Sports and Social Club in Sandwell, drawing families and football fans from across Sandwell and Oldbury for a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and community spirit.

It was organised by Wellness Education, the non-profit arm of Active Clinics — a Birmingham-based wellness and aesthetics clinic founded by Sandwell resident Tammy Takkar. Active Clinics specialises in advanced, non-surgical treatments for recovery, performance, and rejuvenation, with a growing focus on community wellbeing through Wellness Education initiatives.

Hilal Mehdi(CEO of Active Clinic) , Liam Gould(Perofessional boxer, influencer and Motivater) Ryan Conlon(Owner of AFC BLACKGUARD) Tammy Takkar (Owner of Wellness Education)

The event was held in collaboration with AFC Blackguard , a Sandwell football club founded by local barber and entrepreneur Ryan Conlon, who set up the team initially to support mental health through sport.

All the participants

Around 100 people attended the event, which featured a lively penalty shootout, children’s face painting, and family activities. After a competitive tournament, during the final stage no body scored to be crowned champion of the shoot out and the community voted that the £100 cash prize would be donated into the charity.

The event comes at a time when one in five young people in England are experiencing a probable mental health disorder, according to NHS Digital (2023).

Ryan Conlon(Owner of AFC BLACKGUARD) Tammy Takkar (Owner of Wellness Education)

To help address these challenges locally, Active Clinics has sponsored AFC BlackGuard, strengthening community links and supporting initiatives that give young people a safe, inclusive space to connect, stay active, and focus on their wellbeing.

One of the Happy child from the event.

Ryan Conlon, founder of AFC BlackGuard and a Sandwell barber said: “The penalty shootout was a fantastic success, and it was amazing to see so many young people and families come together for such a positive cause.

“Events like this show how sport can unite our community and open up conversations about mental health. I’m really grateful to Active Clinics for sponsoring our club and helping us create opportunities that give young people a sense of belonging and purpose.”

Medals given to the adult participants

Tammy Takkar, founder of Active Clinics said: “Being from Sandwell myself, it’s a real privilege to give back to the community that shaped me.

Medals given to the adult participants.

“Supporting AFC BlackGuard and events like this penalty shootout allows us to promote wellbeing in a way that’s accessible, fun, and community-led. It’s inspiring to see Sandwell come together for such an important cause.”

Hilal Mehdi, co-founder and business partner at Active Clinics, said: “This event truly reflects what we stand for at Active Clinics — promoting physical and mental wellbeing in equal measure.

Medals given to the adult participants.

"Real wellness etends beyond the clinic walls and by sponsoring AFC Blackguard we partnered together to help young people build confidence, resilience and a sense of connection”

Penalty shootout by one of the child participants

Meanwhile, the Wellness Education Charity recently hosted a wellness day retreat at Barston Lakes, Barston, where more than 30 people from Sandwell and neighbouring areas took part in a holistic day focused on mindfulness, relaxation, and disconnecting from technology.

The success of these initiatives highlights how Sandwell’s community spirit and collaboration are driving positive change in youth mental health and wellbeing across the region

Penalty shootout by one of the child participants

Kids lined up for the penalty shootout

Face painting done by Sherrielou, one of the event supporters

Freshly made cakes by Vicki, one of the event supporters.

Kids enjoying the hot food provided by Miss P Carribean.

Organisers Shelby Williams and Tammy Takkar