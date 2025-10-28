More than 250 residents get opportunity to bring their household items back to life

The Big Mend, a landmark event aimed at reducing waste and promoting circular economy principles, was packed with Shropshire residents eager to repair rather than replace their belongings.

Hosted by Veolia, the UK’s leading resource management company, in association with Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, and supported by Shropshire Council, the county-wide event brought together repair cafés from across Shropshire for the first time, creating a hub of expertise and community spirit.

More than 250 residents attended, bringing items ranging from beloved family clocks and crockery to toys, garden equipment and kitchen mixers.

The event saw 137 items saved from being thrown away and also provided significant social benefits by connecting communities and teaching new skills.

Veolia recognises that reducing waste begins with extending the life of products we already own. The overwhelming success of The Big Mend highlights a growing movement of residents who want practical tips on how to reduce the amount of items they’re putting in the bin.

Sarah Maythorne, Abby Simms and Donald Macphail from Veolia with Jenny Wynn, deputy Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire, Peter Martin from Shrewsbury Repair Cafe and Matty Thavenot, head of Prestfelde School

Following this success, organisers are encouraging Shropshire residents to visit their local repair cafés regularly.

Donald Macphail, Chief Operating Officer, Veolia, said: "The Big Mend demonstrates the power of reuse and repair in action. Our teams work hard to deliver essential recycling and waste services for Shropshire residents and we are proud to have sponsored and hosted the event - a community-led success story with real social value impact. Every item fixed is a step toward a more circular economy. We are grateful to everyone who came along and supported the event and want to encourage local residents to continue to hold the option of repair in their minds.“

Peter Martin, Shrewsbury Repair Cafe, said: We were thrilled to partner with Veolia and take our fantastic Repair Cafe to the next level. It was a privilege to work with our fellow repairers across the county and team up to raise awareness of the importance of repair in today’s world. A staggering 45 repairers from all the corners of Shropshire attended the event to ensure we could fix as many items as possible, and what a success it was!”