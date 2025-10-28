Cheers to 59 years! Wellington Evening Guild celebrates with special lunch

Guild Membership is now back to pre Covid numbers, and members would give a warm welcome to anyone interested in joining a busy and friendly group.

The speaker for October was Andy Neal from Shropshire Search and Rescue who gave a very informative talk.

A Make and Take craft day was held in the Belmont Hall, where the obligatory tea and cake was available. A raffle was also held, with the profits of the day going towards money already raised for the Severn Hospice, the Guild’s charity for the year.

Make and Take Day. Picture: Joy Clayton

The Guild meets in the Belmont Hall, Wellington, on the first Tuesday of the month, at 7pm.

If you are interested in joining please contact Jean Martin on 01952 247184